“Israel” Health System Suffers Biggest Cyber Attack in History 
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 12 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies 

A day after suffering the biggest cyberattack in the “Israeli” entity’s health system, Hillel Yaffe Medical Center still has no idea of the amount of damage caused and does not know when they will be able to return to normal operations, according to a senior official.

Dr. Amnon Ben Moshe, administrative director of the Hadera institution, said that staff still have no access to the main systems used for viewing and updating hospital medical records, and for administration.

On Wednesday, the hospital was hit by a still-unresolved ransomware attack, forcing it to shut down its technology network and causing delays in care.

“We’re in a similar situation to yesterday, when we identified the situation and saw the cyberattacks,” he told The Times of 'Israel'.

Questioned on the current situation, Ben Moshe said: “We don’t know the extent of the damage.” Regarding the timescale for getting back to normal, he said: “We have no idea. We just worked all night.”

Ido Geffen, a vice president at CyberMDX, an “Israeli” startup that offers cybersecurity solutions for medical devices and clinical assets, told The Times of 'Israel' that the full recovery of data could take months.

Einat Meyron, a cybersecurity consultant and cyber resilience expert, said: “There is a long road ahead to recovery. We’ve seen similar events in the US, Belgium, and Portugal for example where hospitals were attacked, and they needed about three to six months just to get to a point where they could start working [normally] again.”

Channel 12 reported Thursday that the attackers left an email address on the servers that were attacked. An outside company acting on behalf of the hospital made contact with the hackers, who demanded $10 million dollars in ransom.

Israel COVID-19

Comments

