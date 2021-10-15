Palestinian Martyred, another Injured by ‘Israeli’ Fire in Southern West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces fatally shot one Palestinian and wounded another near the city of Bethlehem in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

A civilian was martyred and another wounded by the occupation’s bullets, Palestinian Maan news agency said of the Thursday incident.

It specified the exact whereabouts of the incident as “the Bir Aouneh area of Beit Jala, west of Bethlehem.”

The Zionist forces put the wounded Palestinian under arrest.

“The [‘Israeli’] army claimed that its forces opened fire on the Palestinians after they threw a Molotov cocktail on al-Nafaq Street, west of Bethlehem,” the report added.

Earlier in the day, Zionist troops opened fire at a Palestinian vehicle, injuring and detaining its driver over an alleged car-ramming operation north of the holy city of al-Quds in the West Bank.

Citing local sources, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported that ‘Israeli’ forces fired live bullets at the car near Qalandia checkpoint.

The Zionist regime has been exercising severe restrictions on the Palestinians’ freedom of movement in the West Bank since 1967, when it occupied the Palestinian territory in a war and began setting up hundreds of illegal settlements there.