Lebanon Records 629 COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 629 new coronavirus cases and six deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Thursday.

The cases were found among 16,578 tests, resulting in a two-week average positivity rate of 5.2 percent. Of the reported cases, 25 were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 632,271 cases and 8,406 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 276 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 139 are in intensive care, with 26 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 6,780 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 1,791,487 or 32.9 percent of the eligible population, as well as 11,344 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,512,207 people, or 27.7 percent of the eligible population, have been fully vaccinated.