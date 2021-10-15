Lebanese President Aoun: It Is Not Acceptable For Arms to Return as Language of Communication

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese President Michel Aoun, on Thursday delivered a speech assuring the Lebanese people that "the clock will not turn back, and we are going towards a solution and not towards a crisis," stressing that "in cooperation with the Prime Minister and the Speaker of Parliament, we will not tolerate and will not surrender to any attempt that could be aimed at sedition, rejected by all Lebanese.

Aoun made the remarks in a speech he addressed to the Lebanese on Thursday evening in wake of the security events that took place in the Tayyouneh area starting before noon and lasting until early afternoon.

Aoun considered that "what we witnessed today is painful and unacceptable, regardless of the causes."

"It is not acceptable for arms to return as a language of communication between the Lebanese parties, because we all agreed to turn this dark page from our history," Aoun said, noting that “The rule of law and institutions that everyone has agreed to, and which guarantees freedoms, especially the freedom of expression, must be the only one, through its institutions, the only valid reference for dealing with any problem, dispute or objection.”