Iran Warns Against Any ‘Adventurism’ Amid Rise in ‘Israeli’ Threats

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has written to the United Nations Security Council over a sharp increase in the ‘Israeli’ threats against the Islamic Republic, warning against any “miscalculation” or “military adventurism” on the part of the Zionist regime against Iran, including its nuclear program.

In a letter submitted to the current president of the Security Council on Wednesday, Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi warned that the frequency and severity of the regime’s provocative and adventurous threats had steadily increased over the past months and reached an alarming level.

Such blatant systematic threats against one of the founding members of the United Nations are a gross violation of international law, in particular Article 2 [4] of the United Nations Charter, Takht-Ravanchi added.

As a case in point, the diplomat referred the recent comments by the ‘Israeli’ military chief, Aviv Kochavi, who said earlier this month that the regime was in constant preparations for an attack on the Iranian nuclear program.

Kochav had said, “The operational plans against Iran’s nuclear program will continue to evolve and improve,” and that “operations to destroy Iranian capabilities will continue, in any arena and at any time.”

The fact that the Tel Aviv regime continues to try to “destroy Iran’s capabilities” proves without any doubt that it had been responsible for terrorist attacks against Iran’s peaceful nuclear program in the past, Takht-Ravanchi said.

Given the ominous history of the ‘Israeli’ regime’s destabilizing practices in the region and its covert operations against Iran’s nuclear program, it is necessary to counter it and stop all its threats and disruptive behavior, Takht-Ravanchi added.