Lebanon Records 692 COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

folder_openLebanon access_time 42 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 692 new coronavirus cases and six deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday.

The cases were found among 15,610 tests, resulting in a two-week average positivity rate of 5.2 percent. Of the reported cases, 28 were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 631,642 cases and 8,400 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 264 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those,131 are in intensive care, with 28 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 6,307 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 2,768,559, or 50.8 percent of the eligible population, as well as 9,201 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,500,863 people, or 27.5 percent of the eligible population, have been fully vaccinated.

