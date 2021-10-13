Iran Test-fires New Air Defense System in Latest Wargames

By Staff

A new air defense system has been test-fired in the latest 'Modafean-e Aseman-e Velayat 1400' [The Defenders of Velayat Skies 1400] military exercise launched by the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG].

Images from the wargame suggest that the new missile launcher with quadruple vertical canisters is a mobile air defense system used against targets in medium range.

The system is apparently equipped with a radar installed on the launcher itself, allowing every single launch system to act independently in combat with less reliance on a secondary radar-carrying vehicle.

Every battery with four canister launchers mounted on the back of a truck is expected to be armed with 8 to 12 missiles.

The shape of the new missile system suggests that the designers have taken into account the developments in the past recent years’ wars in West Asia and North Africa. More ready-to-launch missiles mean greater combat survivability in the battlefield.

Moreover, the new unknown missile system is believed to be applicable to naval vessels. The limited space on the combat vessels makes vertically-launched missiles, including the air defense and cruise ones, a suitable option.

Iranian military technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Tehran has always assured other nations that its military might poses no threat to regional countries, saying that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.

The Air Defense divisions of the Iranian Army and the IRG launched a large-scale military exercise with the aim of strengthening the protection of the country’s aerial borders and sensitive areas.

The joint aerial drills kicked off in the country’s central desert areas on Tuesday morning.