Microsoft Says Iran Hacked US, ‘Israeli’ Military Tech Companies

Microsoft Says Iran Hacked US, 'Israeli' Military Tech Companies
8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center [MSTIC] announced on Monday that Iranian hackers successfully targeted US and ‘Israeli’ military technology companies.

More than 250 Microsoft Office 365 accounts linked to the US, EU and the ‘Israeli’ government were hacked into through extensive password spraying.

In addition, Gulf ports of entry and global maritime transportation companies with business presence in the Middle East were also targeted.

The hacking "likely supports the national interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Microsoft claimed.

The companies hacked included companies that support US, EU, and ‘Israeli’ government partners producing military-grade radars, drone technology, satellite systems, and emergency response communication systems.

Microsoft assessed that Iran's targeting of these military tech companies "supports Iranian government tracking of adversary security services and maritime shipping in the Middle East."

