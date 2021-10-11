Lebanon Records 640 COVID-19 Cases, Four Deaths in 24 Hrs.

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 640 new coronavirus cases and four deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Friday.

The cases were found among 16,981 tests, resulting in a two-week average positivity rate of 4.9 percent. Of the reported cases, 58 were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 628,881 cases and 8,379 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 241 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those,131 are in intensive care, with 33 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 7,221 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 1,758,905, or 32.3 percent of the eligible population, as well as 10,347 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,464,604 people, or 26.9 percent of the eligible population, have been fully vaccinated.