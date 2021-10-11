No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Middle East...

Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Slain Daesh Leader Al-Baghdadi

Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Slain Daesh Leader Al-Baghdadi
folder_openIraq access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

While Iraqis headed to the polls on Sunday, Iraqi forces captured the deputy of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the former leader of Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] who was killed in 2019, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced on Monday.

Sami Jasim Muhammad al-Jaburi, also known as Hajji Hamid, was a deputy of al-Baghdadi and a central figure in managing Daesh’s finances. Al-Jaburi was also a member of al-Qaeda in Iraq in the past.

The US Department of the Treasury designated al-Jaburi as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in September 2015. An up to $5 million reward had been issued for any information concerning him.

Vote counting was underway in Iraq on Monday, a day after a record low turnout in a parliamentary election.

The turnout in Sunday's election was 41%, the electoral commission said. The lowest turnout was in Baghdad, with between 31% and 34%.

Election results are expected on Monday.

Iraq daesh

Comments

  1. Related News
Lebanon Records 640 COVID-19 Cases, Four Deaths in 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 640 COVID-19 Cases, Four Deaths in 24 Hrs.

5 hours ago
Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Slain Daesh Leader Al-Baghdadi

Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Slain Daesh Leader Al-Baghdadi

7 hours ago
IOF Storm Home of Al-Aqsa Mosque Preacher for Questioning

IOF Storm Home of Al-Aqsa Mosque Preacher for Questioning

7 hours ago
Fire Breaks Out At Zahrani Oil Facility in South Lebanon

Fire Breaks Out At Zahrani Oil Facility in South Lebanon

7 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 11-10-2021 Hour: 02:33 Beirut Timing

whatshot