US Pressuring Sudan for Normalization with ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

The United States is reportedly exerting pressure on Sudan to officially normalize its relations with the Zionist occupation regime, a process that is conditioned on a Sudanese parliamentary approval.

Reporting on Sunday, the ‘Israeli’ regime’s public broadcaster Kan said, “Washington’s pressures come after a year, during which the US invested money in Sudan, without making any real progress” in the normalization process.

The broadcaster’s report did not offer any details about either the type of the American “investment” in Sudan or the form of the pressure that was being applied by Washington upon Khartoum.

It, however, pointed to existence of “differences” between the military and civilian components of the Transitional Sovereign Council, which has been tasked with pro tempore running of the country’s affairs, over the normalization process.

Sudan agreed to sign a normalization agreement with the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime last October, a month after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed such détente deals with Tel Aviv with Washington’s facilitation.

Back then, the Sudanese cabinet repealed a boycott law against the Zionist entity in April.

An official normalization deal has to be approved by the Sudanese parliament, which is yet to form given the fact that the African country is going through a period of transition.

Sudanese officials also refused to participate in the one-year anniversary of the so-called “Abraham Accords,” another name for the shameful Arab-‘Israeli’ détente deals, last month.