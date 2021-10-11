No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Middle East...

Iraqi Election Turnout Reached 41% - Electoral Commission

Iraqi Election Turnout Reached 41% - Electoral Commission
folder_openIraq access_time 10 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Initial turnout in Iraq's parliamentary election on Sunday was 41%, the electoral commission said, in a sign of dwindling trust in political leaders although participation was not nearly as low as election officials had earlier feared.

Total turnout was 44.5% in the last election in 2018.

The electoral commission said early on Monday the lowest turnout was in Baghdad, with between 31% and 34%.

Two electoral commission officials told Reuters on Sunday that nationwide turnout of eligible voters was 19% by midday and participation was low at polling stations in several parts of the country.

Commission official Muhammad Mustafa said turnout picked up in the final hours of voting.

Results are expected on Monday at midday.

Iraqi elections are often followed by protracted talks over a president, a prime minister and a cabinet under the democratic system brought in by the 2003 US-led invasion.

The election was held several months early under a new law designed to help independent candidates - a response to widespread anti-government protests two years ago.

At least 167 parties and more than 3,200 candidates are competing for parliament's 329 seats, according to the election commission.

Iraq IraqiElections

Comments

  1. Related News
Lebanon Records 640 COVID-19 Cases, Four Deaths in 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 640 COVID-19 Cases, Four Deaths in 24 Hrs.

5 hours ago
Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Slain Daesh Leader Al-Baghdadi

Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Slain Daesh Leader Al-Baghdadi

7 hours ago
IOF Storm Home of Al-Aqsa Mosque Preacher for Questioning

IOF Storm Home of Al-Aqsa Mosque Preacher for Questioning

7 hours ago
Fire Breaks Out At Zahrani Oil Facility in South Lebanon

Fire Breaks Out At Zahrani Oil Facility in South Lebanon

7 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 11-10-2021 Hour: 02:33 Beirut Timing

whatshot