No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Middle East...

Sayyed Nasrallah to Tackle Latest Developments Tonight

Sayyed Nasrallah to Tackle Latest Developments Tonight
folder_openLebanon access_time 10 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech tonight, at 20:30 Beirut time, to tackle the latest local and regional developments.

Al-Ahed News platforms will be covering the speech live in English:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @ala_alahed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
Lebanon Records 640 COVID-19 Cases, Four Deaths in 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 640 COVID-19 Cases, Four Deaths in 24 Hrs.

5 hours ago
Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Slain Daesh Leader Al-Baghdadi

Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Slain Daesh Leader Al-Baghdadi

7 hours ago
IOF Storm Home of Al-Aqsa Mosque Preacher for Questioning

IOF Storm Home of Al-Aqsa Mosque Preacher for Questioning

7 hours ago
Fire Breaks Out At Zahrani Oil Facility in South Lebanon

Fire Breaks Out At Zahrani Oil Facility in South Lebanon

7 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 11-10-2021 Hour: 02:33 Beirut Timing

whatshot