No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Asia-Pacific
  4. Asia-Pacific...

Imam Khamenei Mourns Victims of Kunduz Mosque Attach, Calls on Afghan Officials to Punish Perpetrators

Imam Khamenei Mourns Victims of Kunduz Mosque Attach, Calls on Afghan Officials to Punish Perpetrators
folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has condemned the recent terrorist attack that targeted a mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz, saying bloodthirsty perpetrators behind the heinous crime must be punished.

In a message of condolence on Saturday, Imam Khamenei said that the tragic incident caused a lot of grief and sorrow.

His Eminence further called on officials in the neighboring and brotherly country of Afghanistan to bring bloodthirsty perpetrators behind the heinous crime to justice and take the necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies.

Imam Khamenei also asked God Almighty for mercy and blessing to the martyrs of the incident and the speedy recovery for the injured, and patience and peace for their families and the survivors.

At least 55 people were martyred on Friday after a suicide bomb attack on worshippers rocked a Shia mosque in the Afghan city of Kunduz.

The terrorist attack is the bloodiest assault since the Taliban takeover in August. It took place in the Khanabad Dandar area in the Khanabad district of the province while dozens of people were attending Friday prayer.

Daesh [the Arabic acronym for terrorist group 'ISIS/ISIL'] claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack.

Afghanistan daesh kunduz ImamKhamenei

Comments

  1. Related News
Imam Khamenei Mourns Victims of Kunduz Mosque Attach, Calls Afghan Officials to Punish Perpetrators

Imam Khamenei Mourns Victims of Kunduz Mosque Attach, Calls Afghan Officials to Punish Perpetrators

one hour ago
Raisi: Iran Will Never Abandon ‘Definite Policy’ To Use Peaceful Nuclear Energy

Raisi: Iran Will Never Abandon ‘Definite Policy’ To Use Peaceful Nuclear Energy

9 hours ago
Iran Slams US, ‘Israel’ for Preventing Realization of Nuke-free Middle East

Iran Slams US, ‘Israel’ for Preventing Realization of Nuke-free Middle East

2 days ago
Amir Abdollahian in Beirut: Iran Strongly Backs Lebanese Army, Resistance

Amir Abdollahian in Beirut: Iran Strongly Backs Lebanese Army, Resistance

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 09-10-2021 Hour: 08:14 Beirut Timing

whatshot