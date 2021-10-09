No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Palestine

HRW: Facebook Is Suppressing Pro-Palestinian Content

HRW: Facebook Is Suppressing Pro-Palestinian Content
folder_openPalestine access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Facebook and its Instagram platform have wrongfully removed and suppressed content by Palestinians, including about abuses during “Israeli”-Palestinian violence this year, Human Rights Watch [HRW] said on Friday.

The accusation adds to pressure on the world’s largest social network after a whistleblower told US lawmakers on Tuesday that the company needs to be regulated.

Palestinians had complained publicly about censorship of social networks in May, when unrest in al-Quds [Jerusalem] escalated into a deadly military confrontation.

"Facebook has suppressed content posted by Palestinians and their supporters speaking out about human rights issues in ‘Israel’ and Palestine," Deborah Brown, senior digital rights researcher for HRW, said in a statement which called the action censorship.

The US-based watchdog urged Facebook to commission an "independent investigation into content moderation regarding ‘Israel’ and Palestine, particularly in relation to any bias or discrimination in its policies, enforcement, or systems".

HRW cited three examples in which Instagram removed posts for containing "hate speech or symbols", yet the posts were later reinstated after complaints.

This "suggests that Instagram's detection or reporting mechanisms are flawed", the watchdog said.

Earlier this year, HRW accused the “Israeli” entity of subjecting Palestinians to a regime of apartheid.

Israel Palestine facebook

Comments

  1. Related News
HRW: Facebook Is Suppressing Pro-Palestinian Content

HRW: Facebook Is Suppressing Pro-Palestinian Content

8 hours ago
“Israel” Confines 14 Detainees under Brutal Conditions in Al-Naqab Prison

“Israel” Confines 14 Detainees under Brutal Conditions in Al-Naqab Prison

3 days ago
Palestinian Factions in Gaza Call to End Latest UNRWA-US Deal

Palestinian Factions in Gaza Call to End Latest UNRWA-US Deal

3 days ago
Palestinian Detainee Mohammad Al-Arda Starts Hunger Strike in Protest against Harsh Confinement Conditions

Palestinian Detainee Mohammad Al-Arda Starts Hunger Strike in Protest against Harsh Confinement Conditions

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 09-10-2021 Hour: 08:14 Beirut Timing

whatshot