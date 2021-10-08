No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Asia-Pacific
  4. Asia-Pacific...

Dozens Martyred, Injured As Blast Hits Shia Mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz

Dozens Martyred, Injured As Blast Hits Shia Mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz
folder_openAfghanistan access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A blast hit a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province on Friday, with casualties soaring to dozens.

Eyewitnesses reported to media that at least 100 people were martyred and at least 200 others sustained injuries in the terrorist attack.

The explosion occurred during the Friday Prayer in Said Abad Mosque. According to the eyewitness, several people were taken to a hospital.

This is the first blast reported to target an Afghan mosque after the Taliban seizure of power across the country since August.

Afghan media described the blast as fatal.

Afghanistan Taliban kunduz

Comments

  1. Related News
Blast Hits Shia Mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz, Casualties Reported

Blast Hits Shia Mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz, Casualties Reported

2 hours ago
Taliban Killed 13 Members of Hazara Ethnic Group - Report

Taliban Killed 13 Members of Hazara Ethnic Group - Report

3 days ago
More Than 2,000 Health Facilities Shuttered In Afghanistan

More Than 2,000 Health Facilities Shuttered In Afghanistan

7 days ago
UK Logs Claim Responsibility for Only 300 Afghan Deaths

UK Logs Claim Responsibility for Only 300 Afghan Deaths

14 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 08-10-2021 Hour: 02:29 Beirut Timing

whatshot