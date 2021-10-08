No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Lebanon

Lebanon Records 519 COVID-19 Cases, Five Deaths in 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 519 COVID-19 Cases, Five Deaths in 24 Hrs.
folder_openLebanon access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 519 new coronavirus cases and five deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Thursday.

The cases were found among 14,718 tests, resulting in a two-week average positivity rate of 4.8 percent. Of the reported cases, 11 were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 628,241 cases and 8,375 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 246 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 143 are in intensive care, with 33 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 7,617 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 1,751,684, or 32.1 percent of the eligible population, as well as 8,137 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,454,257 people, or 26.7 percent of the eligible population, are fully vaccinated.

Lebanon Coronavirus COVID-19

Comments

  1. Related News
Lebanon Records 519 COVID-19 Cases, Five Deaths in 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 519 COVID-19 Cases, Five Deaths in 24 Hrs.

5 hours ago
Iran Voices Readiness To Build Power Plants In Beirut, South Lebanon In Less Than 18 Months

Iran Voices Readiness To Build Power Plants In Beirut, South Lebanon In Less Than 18 Months

6 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Amir Abdollahian: Iran Proved to Be an Honest Ally and a Loyal Friend

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Amir Abdollahian: Iran Proved to Be an Honest Ally and a Loyal Friend

7 hours ago
Swiss Newspaper Exposes: Banque Du Liban Gov. Deletes 14 Pages Warning of Economic Catastrophe

Swiss Newspaper Exposes: Banque Du Liban Gov. Deletes 14 Pages Warning of Economic Catastrophe

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 08-10-2021 Hour: 02:29 Beirut Timing

whatshot