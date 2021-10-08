- Home
Lebanon Records 519 COVID-19 Cases, Five Deaths in 24 Hrs.
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon registered 519 new coronavirus cases and five deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Thursday.
The cases were found among 14,718 tests, resulting in a two-week average positivity rate of 4.8 percent. Of the reported cases, 11 were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 628,241 cases and 8,375 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.
The latest report showed that 246 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 143 are in intensive care, with 33 people on ventilators.
Meanwhile, a total of 7,617 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 1,751,684, or 32.1 percent of the eligible population, as well as 8,137 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,454,257 people, or 26.7 percent of the eligible population, are fully vaccinated.
