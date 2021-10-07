No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Americas
  4. Americas...

Texas School Shooting: Suspect in Custody, At Least 4 People Injured

Texas School Shooting: Suspect in Custody, At Least 4 People Injured
folder_openUnited States access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The suspect in a shooting at a Texas high school Wednesday is in custody, Arlington police said.

Detectives started interviewing 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins, who will be charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said.

According to an Arlington Police Department news release, Simpkins turned himself in without incident and his bond was set at $75,000.

The shooting at Timberview High School left four people injured. Among the four, two were shot and three were hospitalized.

All three hospitalized are expected to survive, Kolbye said. One of the victims is a 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds who is listed in critical condition, according to the release.

A 25-year-old man also had gunshot wounds and is in good condition, the release said. A teenage girl who may have been grazed by a bullet was released Wednesday night and is in good condition with an abrasion, said Arlington Police spokesman Tim Ciesco.

Officials said about 1,700 students were at the school and all have left the building.

Arlington police said a weapon was recovered in "the streets of Grand Prairie," a few miles from the high school.

Grand Prairie police said the weapon recovered was a .45-caliber handgun.

texas UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Texas School Shooting: Suspect in Custody, At Least 4 People Injured

Texas School Shooting: Suspect in Custody, At Least 4 People Injured

6 hours ago
Zuckerberg Says Facebook Whistleblower’s Claims “Don’t Make Any Sense”

Zuckerberg Says Facebook Whistleblower’s Claims “Don’t Make Any Sense”

one day ago
Biden Admits To ‘Israelis’: Diplomacy with Iran Is ‘Best Path’

Biden Admits To ‘Israelis’: Diplomacy with Iran Is ‘Best Path’

one day ago
CIA Informants Overseas Killed, Captured or Compromised By Dozens – Reports

CIA Informants Overseas Killed, Captured or Compromised By Dozens – Reports

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 07-10-2021 Hour: 02:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot