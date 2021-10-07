Texas School Shooting: Suspect in Custody, At Least 4 People Injured

By Staff, Agencies

The suspect in a shooting at a Texas high school Wednesday is in custody, Arlington police said.

Detectives started interviewing 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins, who will be charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said.

According to an Arlington Police Department news release, Simpkins turned himself in without incident and his bond was set at $75,000.

The shooting at Timberview High School left four people injured. Among the four, two were shot and three were hospitalized.

All three hospitalized are expected to survive, Kolbye said. One of the victims is a 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds who is listed in critical condition, according to the release.

A 25-year-old man also had gunshot wounds and is in good condition, the release said. A teenage girl who may have been grazed by a bullet was released Wednesday night and is in good condition with an abrasion, said Arlington Police spokesman Tim Ciesco.

Officials said about 1,700 students were at the school and all have left the building.

Arlington police said a weapon was recovered in "the streets of Grand Prairie," a few miles from the high school.

Grand Prairie police said the weapon recovered was a .45-caliber handgun.