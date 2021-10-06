No Script

Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down Saudi Fighter Jet in Marib

By Staff

The Yemeni resistance scored yet another achievement on Wednesday morning against the Saudi-led forces waging an unending war on Yemen.

In a brief statement, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced that the Air Defenses managed in the early morning to down a CH4 Chinese-made surveillance fighter jet belonging to the Saudi-led forces.

The drone was targeted using a land-to-air missile, according to the statement.

The aircraft was targeted while carrying out hostile acts over al-Jouba in Marib Province, Saree added.

