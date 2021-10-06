- Home
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down Saudi Fighter Jet in Marib
folder_openYemen access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff
The Yemeni resistance scored yet another achievement on Wednesday morning against the Saudi-led forces waging an unending war on Yemen.
In a brief statement, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced that the Air Defenses managed in the early morning to down a CH4 Chinese-made surveillance fighter jet belonging to the Saudi-led forces.
The drone was targeted using a land-to-air missile, according to the statement.
The aircraft was targeted while carrying out hostile acts over al-Jouba in Marib Province, Saree added.
