Lebanon Records 728 COVID-19 Cases, Seven Deaths in 24 Hrs.

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 728 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Tuesday.

The cases were found from 16,201 tests, resulting in a two-week average positivity rate of 4.9 percent. Of the reported cases, 101 were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 626,926 cases and 8,363 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 257 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those,150 are in intensive care, with 37 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 10,550 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 1,724,430, or 31.8 percent of the eligible population, as well as 9,683 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,428,469 people, or 26.4 percent of the eligible population, are fully vaccinated.