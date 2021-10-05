- Home
Saudi Regime Executes Citizen from Shia-populated Eastern Province
By Staff, Agencies
Saudi Arabia executed a citizen from the al-Awamia Neighborhood in the Shia-populated Eastern Province of Qatif, the official Saudi Press Agency [SPA] reported Tuesday.
The Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior identified the Saudi national as Muslim bin Muhammad al-Muhsin, under the pretext that he was charged for the alleged “killing security men, assaulting security men and public property, participating in the murder of a citizen, possessing and making a Molotov cocktail bomb in order to attack security personnel in their duty.”
SPA claimed that the death sentence was carried out as a punishment for al-Muhsin on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia’s Dammam in the Eastern Province.
