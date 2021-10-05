- Home
Lebanon Records 224 COVID-19 Cases, Eight Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon registered 224 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Monday.
The cases were found among 11,156 tests, resulting in a two-week average positivity rate of 4.9 percent. Of the reported cases, 54 were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 626,198 cases and 8,346 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.
The latest report showed that 260 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 149 are in intensive care, with 37 people on ventilators.
