Imam Khamenei Lauds Iranian Freestyle Wrestling Champions

Imam Khamenei Lauds Iranian Freestyle Wrestling Champions
folder_openIran access_time 9 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei hailed the victories of Iran’s freestyle wrestlers in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships.

Following the victories of the Iranian wrestlers in the World Freestyle Wrestling Championships and their wining several gold and silver medals on Sunday and Monday, the Leader expressed his appreciation to them in a message on Monday.

The text of the message, according to the website of Ayatollah Khamenei’s office, is as follows:

 

In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful

The glorious victories of our wrestling champions have made all Iranians happy, especially the youth. I sincerely thank them.

Sayyed Ali Khamenei

October 4, 2021

 

Iran’s Hassan Yazdani in the 86kg category, Amir Hossein Zare in the 125kg and Kamran Ghasmpour in the 92kg won three gold medals.

Also, Alireza Sarlak in the 57kg, Amir Mohammad Yazdani in the 65kg and Mohammad Nokhodi in the 79kg claimed three silver medals for Iran.

A total of 800 wrestlers from 100 countries are competing at the Wrestling World Championships, being held from October 2 to 10 in Oslo, Norway.

