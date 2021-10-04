No Script

“Israeli” Warplanes, Gunboats Penetrate into Lebanese Airspace, Territorial Waters
By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” warplanes and gunboats have penetrated into the Lebanese airspace and territorial waters in blatant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 passed at the end of the 33-day war in the summer of 2006. 

Two “Israeli” fighter jets entered Lebanese airspace over the coastal town of Chekka, situated 65 kilometers [40 miles] north of the capital Beirut, at 14:05 p.m. local time [1105 GMT] on Sunday, according to a statement issued by the Lebanese military.

The aircraft flew over several areas in southern Lebanon, before they left at 14:30 p.m. [1130 GMT], flying west of the southern village of al-Naqoura.

Separately, an “Israeli” gunboat violated the Lebanese territorial waters off the coast of Naqoura village at 9:14 a.m. local time [0614 GMT]. It breached Lebanese waters for eleven minutes and went ahead for a distance of 185 meters, before it turned back.

Another “Israeli” gunboat violated Lebanon’s territorial waters for 166 meters at 19:05 p.m. local time. The violation lasted for five minutes.

The “Israeli” entity violates Lebanon's airspace and territorial waters on an almost daily basis for surveillance purposes.

