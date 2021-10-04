George Floyd Statue Vandalized by Paint in NYC

By Staff, Agencies

A George Floyd statue has been vandalized two day after being unveiled at a square in New York City.

The statue is part of an exhibition also including other figures related to the Black Lives Matter movement, namely Breonna Taylor and Rep. John Lewis.

The exhibition, dubbed SEENINJUSTICE, was inspired by protests against racial injustice and police brutality in response to the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, both killed at the hands of police.

A man reportedly threw paint at the statue in the morning and absconded immediately.

The statues are scheduled to be on display in Union Square until Oct. 30 before going on a tour around the country to commemorate the lives lost to racial police brutality in the United States.

“It’s literally art that’s confrontational,” Terrence Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, said. “This can’t be avoided. This shouldn’t be avoided. It has to be known.”

The move runs counter to what artist Chris Carnabuci, 57, said in a statement last week.

“As a result of the death of George Floyd, there came a global awareness and understanding of the plague of injustice across the world,” Carnabuci said. “The exhibit represents this global understanding, and from understanding comes action, and from action comes change.”

The 46-year-old African American was arrested on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill for a pack of cigarettes at a corner market.

Murder of George Floyd made him a household name overnight. With Eric Chauvin kneeling on his neck and ignoring the bystanders, incremental shortage of breath led to an incredible tragedy that impacted the course of the Black movement in America.

Floyd’s murder on May 25 led to national outrage about the deaths of unarmed Black Americans at the hands of law enforcement, triggering nationwide and worldwide protests.