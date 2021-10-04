Lebanon Records 529 COVID-19 Cases, Seven Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 529 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Sunday.

Of the reported cases, 59 were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 625,974 cases and 8,348 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

Meanwhile, a total of 11,903 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 1,711,463, or 31.4 percent of the eligible population, as well as 10,444 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,416,039 people, or 26 percent of the eligible population, are fully vaccinated.