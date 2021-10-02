Iranian Navy Chief Warns of Crushing Response to Threats

By Staff, Agencies

The Commander of the Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani cautioned the enemies that any wrong move will draw a harsh response from the Islamic Republic.

In remarks to Tasnim, the Navy commander said Iran will respond to hostile threats and measures so harshly and decisively that it will make the aggressors regret their move.

Describing the Iranian Navy as a strategic force that protects the country’s territorial waters, Rear Admiral Irani said the Navy forces work uninterruptedly to ensure the maritime security.

“Rest assured that we will never allow other countries to intend to upset security and calm in the region in a belligerent format,” he stated.

Highlighting Iran’s activities to protect the maritime security as a sovereign state, the Navy chief said collaborations among the armed forces of countries, such as the military competitions in Iran, send a message that free nations will vigorously fight off and humiliate the enemies.