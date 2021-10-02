No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Asia-Pacific
  4. More from Asian States

Philippines President Announces Retirement from Politics

Philippines President Announces Retirement from Politics
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Philippines’ leader Rodrigo Duterte announced that he will not run for vice-president of the country in the 2022 election, but will instead retire from politics altogether.

Duterte, who has been president since 2016, is ineligible to seek another term in the next year’s presidential vote.

His ruling PDP-Laban party instead nominated the 76-year-old for the position of vice-president.

But Duterte announced on Saturday that he won’t be running for VP, saying that he had made this decision in response to the “public’s wishes.”

“Today, I announce my retirement from politics,” he said, appearing alongside loyalist Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go, who will be PDP-Laban party’s candidate for vice-president instead.

philippines RodrigoDuterte

Comments

  1. Related News
Philippines President Announces Retirement from Politics

Philippines President Announces Retirement from Politics

7 hours ago
Iran FM: Bahrain’s Move to Welcome “Israeli” Minister Betrayal of Palestinians

Iran FM: Bahrain’s Move to Welcome “Israeli” Minister Betrayal of Palestinians

22 hours ago
Tehran Slams Zionist FM’s Bahrain Visit: ‘Unremovable Stain’ Left on Bahraini Rulers’ Reputation

Tehran Slams Zionist FM’s Bahrain Visit: ‘Unremovable Stain’ Left on Bahraini Rulers’ Reputation

one day ago
Iran Army Military Drill “Conquerors of Kheibar” Kicks Off In NW Borders

Iran Army Military Drill “Conquerors of Kheibar” Kicks Off In NW Borders

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 02-10-2021 Hour: 02:26 Beirut Timing

whatshot