Lebanon Records 513 COVID-19 Cases, Eight Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 513 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Friday.

The cases were found from 19,251 tests, resulting in a two-week average positivity rate of 4.9 percent. Of the reported cases, 15 were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 624,743 cases and 8,333 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 260 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 136 are in intensive care, with 39 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 11,903 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 1,711,463, or 31.4 percent of the eligible population, as well as 10,444 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,416,039 people, or 26 percent of the eligible population, are fully vaccinated.