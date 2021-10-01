No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Africa
  4. Tunisia

New Tunisian PM-designate Faces Economy Battered by Political Turmoil

New Tunisian PM-designate Faces Economy Battered by Political Turmoil
folder_openTunisia access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Tunisia's crisis-stricken economy will be a top priority for the new government of prime minister-designate Najla Bouden, after a decade of political instability that has stymied foreign investment.

Heavily in debt, spiraling inflation, and widespread unemployment worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, Tunisia is hoping for a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund.

But talks have been suspended since President Kais Saied on July 25 sacked the government, suspended parliament, and seized a range of executive powers, later moving to rule by decree.

On Wednesday, he charged Bouden, a political unknown with a background in geology, with forming a new administration.

The Tunisian economy has grown by as little as 0.6 percent on average over the past decade, with inflation averaging six percent.

Around a fifth of the country's 12 million population are in poverty or vulnerable, according to World Bank figures, a toll worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

imf tunisia KaisSaied

Comments

  1. Related News
New Tunisian PM-designate Faces Economy Battered by Political Turmoil

New Tunisian PM-designate Faces Economy Battered by Political Turmoil

4 hours ago
Tunisians Protest against President Saied’s Power Grab As Opposition Deepens

Tunisians Protest against President Saied’s Power Grab As Opposition Deepens

4 days ago
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis

Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis

6 days ago
Tunisia’s Ennahda: Saied’s Power Grab Risks “Dismantling State”

Tunisia’s Ennahda: Saied’s Power Grab Risks “Dismantling State”

9 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 01-10-2021 Hour: 02:57 Beirut Timing

whatshot