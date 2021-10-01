Lebanon Records 621 COVID-19 Cases, Nine Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 621 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Thursday.

The cases were found from 16,318 tests, resulting in a two-week average positivity rate of 5.1 percent. Of the reported cases, 23 were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 624,230 cases and 8,325 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 279 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 141 are in intensive care, with 34 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 11,519 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 1,699,560, or 31.2 percent of the eligible population, as well as 9,665 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,405,595 people, or 25.8 percent of the eligible population, are fully vaccinated.

Lebanon Wednesday extended its measures against the COVID-19 pandemic until the end of the year as cases plateaued after a summer spike.