Hezbollah Mourns Imam Musa Sadr’s Spouse, The Companion of His Path and Struggle

folder_openLebanon access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

{Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return} – Holy Quran, al-Baqarah, verse 156

Hezbollah extends the warmest condolences and the most honest sympathy with the honorable and dignified family of His Eminence Imam Sayyed Musa Sadr [May Allah returns him] on the demise of the venerable lady Um Sadri, the spouse of Imam Musa Sadr and the companion of his path and struggle, who has been eagerly waiting and patient for and believing in the symbol of belief, piety, and purity.

We share with Imam Sayyed Musa Sadr and his honorable family, and all the lovers of this prominent leader, their grief and pain, and we submit with them to the Divine will. We also pray that Allah lays mercy, pleasure, and high ranks upon the deceased lady, and places patience and solace in the hearts of this honorable family, who are the people of patience and dignity.

Lebanon imam al sadr Hezbollah

