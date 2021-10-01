Islamic Resistance Downs ‘Israeli’ Spy Drone in Yater, South Lebanon

By Staff

Hezbollah Military Media announced that the Islamic Resistance has brought down an ‘Israeli’ enemy drone in the Valley of Maryamin, in the village of Yater, South Lebanon.

The Military Media said in a statement that on Thursday September 30/2021, at 13:55, the Islamic Resistance fighters shot down an ‘Israeli’ enemy drone in the Maryamin Valley in the village of Yater, South Lebanon.

The statement further noted that the drone was targeted using the appropriate weapons.

It is worth noting that the hostile aircraft has been brought down without being damaged.