No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
  3. Statements
  4. Media Relations

Islamic Resistance Downs ‘Israeli’ Spy Drone in Yater, South Lebanon

Islamic Resistance Downs ‘Israeli’ Spy Drone in Yater, South Lebanon
folder_openLebanon access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

Hezbollah Military Media announced that the Islamic Resistance has brought down an ‘Israeli’ enemy drone in the Valley of Maryamin, in the village of Yater, South Lebanon.

The Military Media said in a statement that on Thursday September 30/2021, at 13:55, the Islamic Resistance fighters shot down an ‘Israeli’ enemy drone in the Maryamin Valley in the village of Yater, South Lebanon.

The statement further noted that the drone was targeted using the appropriate weapons.

It is worth noting that the hostile aircraft has been brought down without being damaged.

Islamic Resistance Downs ‘Israeli’ Spy Drone in Yater, South Lebanon

Islamic Resistance Downs ‘Israeli’ Spy Drone in Yater, South Lebanon

Islamic Resistance Downs ‘Israeli’ Spy Drone in Yater, South Lebanon

Islamic Resistance Downs ‘Israeli’ Spy Drone in Yater, South Lebanon

Islamic Resistance Downs ‘Israeli’ Spy Drone in Yater, South Lebanon

Islamic Resistance Downs ‘Israeli’ Spy Drone in Yater, South Lebanon

 

Israel Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

Comments

  1. Related News
Islamic Resistance Downs ‘Israeli’ Spy Drone in Yater, South Lebanon

Islamic Resistance Downs ‘Israeli’ Spy Drone in Yater, South Lebanon

7 hours ago
Lebanon Records 626 COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 626 COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.

one day ago
Lebanon Records 543 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 More Deaths

Lebanon Records 543 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 More Deaths

2 days ago
US Fears Iranian Fuel, Denies Its ‘Persons’ Access to It in Crisis-hit Lebanon

US Fears Iranian Fuel, Denies Its ‘Persons’ Access to It in Crisis-hit Lebanon

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 01-10-2021 Hour: 02:57 Beirut Timing

whatshot