No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Asia-Pacific
  4. Asia-Pacific...

Iranian Army to Stage Drill in Northwestern Region

Iranian Army to Stage Drill in Northwestern Region
folder_openIran access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Army’s Ground Force deployed various units to the country’s northwestern regions for a military exercise.

The war game, codenamed ‘Conquerors of Khaybar’, will kick off in northwest of Iran on Friday, Army Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari announced.

The drill will be attended by armored, artillery, drone, and electronic warfare units with aerial support from the Ground Force Airborne Division’s helicopters, Heidari added.

He noted that the purpose of the war game is to boost the combat preparedness of the Army troops.

The Iranian military forces hold routine exercises according to a detailed schedule in various parts of the country in order to test their weaponry and equipment and evaluate their combat preparedness, the general added.

Iran IranianArmy

Comments

  1. Related News
Iranian Army to Stage Drill in Northwestern Region

Iranian Army to Stage Drill in Northwestern Region

3 hours ago
No Place for ‘Israel’ in Iran’s Neighboring Countries - IRG

No Place for ‘Israel’ in Iran’s Neighboring Countries - IRG

4 hours ago
Iranian Foreign Ministry to Proudly Follow Path of General Soleimani - Amir Abdollahian

Iranian Foreign Ministry to Proudly Follow Path of General Soleimani - Amir Abdollahian

5 hours ago
Foreign Countries Eager to Work with Iran - Raisi

Foreign Countries Eager to Work with Iran - Raisi

7 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 30-09-2021 Hour: 01:43 Beirut Timing

whatshot