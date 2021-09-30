Bus Crash in Galilee Leaves at Least Five Dead

By Staff, Agencies

A bus collision in the northern Galilee region left at least five people dead and several wounded.

The crash, which involved a private vehicle and a van, took place along Highway 89.

The car's passengers, which included several children, were reported deceased by paramedics from the “Israeli” entity’s emergency service “Magen David Adom”.

The fatalities include a 35 year old woman, and her children, aged 15, 12, and 5.

An additional fifth death was later announced, the bus driver, who was identified as 76 year old Asher Basson.

The bus struck the van before hitting the car, then overturned on the highway three times.

Aside from the driver, the majority of passengers onboard managed to escape safely.

Video from the scene shows the taxi and the van were both heavily damaged in the collision.

"We felt that the bus accelerated for an unknown reason, and then we rolled over three or four times," a counselor detailed to The Jerusalem Post.

After the crash, around 48 victims were evacuated by emergency services to receive additional medical treatment in the north, with two children relocated by helicopter.

“Our volunteers who are part of the Emergency Room Relief Project have gathered and are assisting with the reception and triage of patients in Ziv Hospital, The Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya and Rambam Hospital in Haifa,” a volunteer from United Hatzalah explained.

The “Israeli” entity's military also deployed troops from it’s 669 Search and Rescue unit and three helicopters with medical specialists to aid in evacuation efforts.

The bus was carrying children on their way home from an excursion, and sources report that their parents have been informed of the crash.