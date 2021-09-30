Lebanon Records 626 COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 626 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday.

The cases were found from 16,236 tests, resulting in a two-week average positivity rate of 5.1 percent. Of the reported cases, three were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 623,609 cases and 8,316 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 270 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 147 are in intensive care, with 36 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 11,922 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 1,699,041, or 31 percent of the eligible population, as well as 8,357 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,395,930 people, or 25.6 percent of the eligible population, are fully vaccinated.

Lebanon Wednesday extended its measures against the COVID-19 pandemic until the end of the year as cases plateaued after a summer spike.