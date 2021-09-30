No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Lebanon

Lebanon Records 626 COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 626 COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.
folder_openLebanon access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 626 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday.

The cases were found from 16,236 tests, resulting in a two-week average positivity rate of 5.1 percent. Of the reported cases, three were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 623,609 cases and 8,316 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 270 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 147 are in intensive care, with 36 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 11,922 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 1,699,041, or 31 percent of the eligible population, as well as 8,357 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,395,930 people, or 25.6 percent of the eligible population, are fully vaccinated.

Lebanon Wednesday extended its measures against the COVID-19 pandemic until the end of the year as cases plateaued after a summer spike.

Lebanon Coronavirus COVID-19

Comments

  1. Related News
Lebanon Records 626 COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 626 COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.

one hour ago
Lebanon Records 543 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 More Deaths

Lebanon Records 543 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 More Deaths

one day ago
US Fears Iranian Fuel, Denies Its ‘Persons’ Access to It in Crisis-hit Lebanon

US Fears Iranian Fuel, Denies Its ‘Persons’ Access to It in Crisis-hit Lebanon

one day ago
Lebanon Registers 205 COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Registers 205 COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 30-09-2021 Hour: 10:52 Beirut Timing

whatshot