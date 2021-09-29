No Script

Lebanon Records 543 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 More Deaths

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 543 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Tuesday.

The cases were found from 16,627 tests, resulting in a two-week average positivity rate of 5.2 percent. Of the reported cases, 19 were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 622,983 cases and 8,306 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 268 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 147 are in intensive care, with 37 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 14,089 first doses of a vaccine where administered, bringing the total to 1,676,119, or 30.8 percent of the eligible population, as well as 10,707 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,387,573 people, or 25.5 percent of the eligible population, are fully vaccinated.

