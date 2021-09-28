US Fears Iranian Fuel, Denies Its ‘Persons’ Access to It in Crisis-hit Lebanon

By Staff

It has been already very clear how much Iran-phobic the United States is, but what is more surprising is to deny its ‘persons’ access to a product of an Iranian origin even in a place where this product is scarce and hard to find.

A leaked document sent by the US Department of the Treasury to the Director of US Department of State Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs - Office of Sanctions Policy and Implementation, Jim Mullinax, revealed that any US ‘person’ is not allowed to purchase Iranian oil sent to crisis-hit Lebanon, where the fuel substance is already scarce and could be hardly available even at the black market.