Lebanon Registers 205 COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.
folder_openLebanon access_time 12 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon registered 205 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Monday.
The cases were found from 10,811 tests, resulting in a two-week average positivity rate of 5.3 percent.
The latest report showed that 282 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 148 are in intensive care, with 35 people on ventilators.
These figures bring Lebanon's aggregate to 8,296 deaths, and 622,440 cases since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.
