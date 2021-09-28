By Staff

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah strongly condemns the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces’ raid at Jenin Camp and different areas across the West Bank, which led to the martyrdom of five Palestinian resistance men and the arrest of several others.

As Hezbollah finds such ‘Israeli’ aggressions a clear personification of the policy of treachery and criminality adopted by the enemy, it hails the alertness of the Palestinian resistance men and their heroic confrontation for this incursion and the injuries they inflicted upon the enemy forces.

Hezbollah also extends the warmest feelings of condolences and sympathy with the patient Palestinian people and the families of the martyrs, asks Allah the almighty for their high ranks, and hopes that those sacrifices and heroism be turned into a near victory by God’s willing.