Al-Ahed
Imam Khamenei Attends Arabaeen Ceremony: Clarifying Truths Thwarts Enemies’ Propaganda Attacks
By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei on Monday attended the Arbaeen mourning ceremony marking forty days after the anniversary of Imam Hussein’s [AS] martyrdom in the battle of Karbala.

The mourning ceremony of Arbaeen was held via videoconference, unlike previous years of real attendance due to the spread of the Coronavirus.

In previous years, groups of university students used to mourn and commemorate the Arbaeen with Imam Khamenei’s presence at the Hussainiyyah of Imam Khomeini in Tehran. However, this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Arabeen ceremony was held at the University of Tehran with Leader’s taking part via videoconference.

In this ceremony, Imam Khamenei in a short speech called the period between Ashura and Arbaeen as one of the most important periods in the history of Islam.

Referring to the propaganda attack of the enemies against the Iranian nation to influence public opinion with various methods and tools, Imam Khamenei described the move to clarify the truths and realities as a beneficial tool to thwart enemies' propaganda attacks.

