Yemeni Resistance Downs US Spy Drone over Marib

Yemeni Resistance Downs US Spy Drone over Marib
folder_openYemen access_time one hour ago
By Staff

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced in a brief statement that the Yemeni Air Defenses managed to shoot down an American ScanEagle spy drone while it was conducting hostile actions in the airspace of Yemen's Medghal Directorate in Marib Province.

yemen marib SaudiArabia UnitedStates SaudiWarOnYemen 6YearsOfWarOnYemen

