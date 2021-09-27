- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Yemeni Resistance Downs US Spy Drone over Marib
folder_openYemen access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced in a brief statement that the Yemeni Air Defenses managed to shoot down an American ScanEagle spy drone while it was conducting hostile actions in the airspace of Yemen's Medghal Directorate in Marib Province.
Comments
- Related News