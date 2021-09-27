No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Middle East...

The ‘Warm’ Reception: Bahraini FM, Emirati Official Meet Zionist PM Ahead Of UN Speech

The ‘Warm’ Reception: Bahraini FM, Emirati Official Meet Zionist PM Ahead Of UN Speech
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

In a blatant ‘warm’ reception for the coldblooded child killer, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates Minister of State in the Foreign Ministry Khalifa Shaheen Almarar on Sunday night met with Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett hours ahead of his speech before the United Nations General Assembly [UNGA].

"I am so very happy to meet you," said Bennett. "I felt it's important that we meet after a year of the [so-called] ‘Abraham Accords,’ which, from our perspective, is very meaningful.

"First of all, I want to tell you that I met the king of Jordan and the president of Egypt, and they are, of course, delighted with the relationship […], and I want to assure you of continuity," added Bennett.

"We are stable, we believe in this relationship and we want to expand it as much as possible," Bennett bragged.

This was Bennett's first meeting with senior ministers from signatory countries ever since announcing their unashamed normalization with the Zionist occupiers of the lands of Palestine.

Israel UAE bahrain NaftaliBennett unga normalization

Comments

  1. Related News
The ‘Warm’ Reception: Bahraini FM, Emirati Official Meet Zionist PM Ahead Of UN Speech

The ‘Warm’ Reception: Bahraini FM, Emirati Official Meet Zionist PM Ahead Of UN Speech

2 hours ago
Syria neither Fears ‘Israel’ nor Those behind It - FM Mikdad

Syria neither Fears ‘Israel’ nor Those behind It - FM Mikdad

3 hours ago
Senior PFLP Member Khalida Jarrar Released After Two Years in ‘Israeli’ Prison

Senior PFLP Member Khalida Jarrar Released After Two Years in ‘Israeli’ Prison

4 hours ago
Palestine Bids Farewell to Five Heroes Martyred While Confronting ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces

Palestine Bids Farewell to Five Heroes Martyred While Confronting ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces

4 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 27-09-2021 Hour: 01:54 Beirut Timing

whatshot