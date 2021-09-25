No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Ashura 2021

 

  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Regime Sentences Female Activist to 18 Years in Prison

Saudi Regime Sentences Female Activist to 18 Years in Prison
folder_openSaudi Arabia access_time 11 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

“Saudi Leaks” website uncovered that the kingdom’s regime authorities sentenced a prominent female social activist to 18 years in prison after an unfair trial that lacked justice and judiciary measures.

The website also noted that the Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh issued an 18-year imprisonment sentence against social activist Dalal al-Khalil after being held in detention in at-Tarfiya Prison in al-Qassim since September 2017.

Al-Khalil was active in the fields of relief and society before being arrested with her husband during a violent raid at their home in al-Qassim by the Saudi Security Forces.

In comments following the sentence, rights group “Sanad” slammed the unfair trial and demanded the concerned governmental bodies in Saudi Arabia to respect the rights of female detainees and release them without restrictions or conditions, especially for opinion prisoners and activists in the fields of reforms and human rights.

saudi crackdown SaudiArabia HumanRights

Comments

  1. Related News
Saudi Regime Sentences Female Activist to 18 Years in Prison

Saudi Regime Sentences Female Activist to 18 Years in Prison

11 hours ago
Hezbollah Deputy SG: We’re Ready to Face Any “Israeli” War, We’ll Continue to Bring in Fuel to Lebanon

Hezbollah Deputy SG: We’re Ready to Face Any “Israeli” War, We’ll Continue to Bring in Fuel to Lebanon

12 hours ago
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’

Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’

13 hours ago
Palestinian Martyred By ‘Israel’ Occupation Troops in Occupied West Bank

Palestinian Martyred By ‘Israel’ Occupation Troops in Occupied West Bank

14 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 25-09-2021 Hour: 02:09 Beirut Timing

whatshot