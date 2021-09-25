No Script

Ashura 2021

 

Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis

Over 100 Officials from Tunisia's Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
By Staff, Agencies

More than 100 prominent officials of Tunisia's Ennahda party, including lawmakers and former ministers, resigned on Saturday in protest at the leadership's performance, the biggest blow yet to the party which is facing a severe split.

Ennahda, the biggest party in parliament, was thrown into crisis after President Kais Saied sacked the government and suspended parliament on July 25.

In a statement, 113 senior officials from the party said they had resigned due to wrong choices by Ennahda's leadership, which had led to its isolation and failure to engage in any common front to confront Saied's decisions.

Among the resignations are eight lawmakers and several former ministers, including former Minister of Health Abdellatif Mekki.

whatshot