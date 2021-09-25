- Home
Lebanon Records 603 COVID-19 Cases, Eight Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon registered 603 coronavirus cases and eight deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Friday.
The cases were found among 19,013 tests, resulting in an average two-week positivity rate of 5.5 percent.
The report also showed that 286 people were in hospital with the virus, including 142 patients in intensive care and 36 on ventilators. The report also showed that 83 percent of those hospitalized over the past two weeks were unvaccinated.
Among the latest cases, eight were among travelers arriving in Lebanon. The new numbers bring the aggregate in Lebanon to 8,268 deaths and 621,155 cases since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.
Meanwhile, a total of 9,314 first-dose vaccine jabs were administered, bringing the aggregate to 1,648,227, or 30.2 percent of the eligible population, as well as 11,118 second-dose jabs, resulting in a total of 1,366,769 individuals or 25.1 percent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated.
