Yemeni Army: Strategic Bayda Province Fully Liberated

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree confirmed that the military forces have fully liberated the strategic central province of Al-Bayda, inflicting heavy blows to the Saudi-led military coalition and its Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] and Al-Qaeda allies.

In a press conference in the capital Sana’a, Saree announced that “Army soldiers and fighters from Popular Committees liberated Sawma'ah and Maswarah district as well as large parts of Mukayras district during Operation Dawn of Freedom.”

The operation primarily targeted the remnants of al-Qaeda and Daesh terrorist groups which are cooperating with the Saudi-led forces.

“During military advances of our forces to eliminate Takfiri elements, Saudi-led warplanes conducted more than 30 air raids to support the extremists and to prevent the advance of our troops. Our missile and drone units launched 10 operations against enemy positions. Al-Bayda province was completely liberated as a result of the operation,” Saree said.

He further stated: “A total of 70 Takfiri elements and Saudi mercenaries were killed, 150 others wounded and another 40 captured during Operation Dawn of Freedom. Ten armored vehicles were destroyed, and Yemeni armed forces seized large amounts of munitions. Our forces also took control of seven training camps run by Takfiri terrorists, and a number of Yemeni citizens who had been taken hostage by Saudi-backed militants.”

In parallel, the military spokesperson underscored that “Local authorities and security forces have taken measures to maintain security and stability across Bayda province,” stressing that “Local tribes, tribal elders, distinguished figures and locals greatly contributed to the success of Operation Dawn of Freedom as part of their religious and national duties.”